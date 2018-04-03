Supreme Court orders to free Asma Nawab after 20 years

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Irfanul Haq
Supreme Court ordered to free Asma Nawab and two others after annulling the death penalties to them Tuesday, 20 years after the case was lodged against her for killing his parents and brother.

Asma was charged that she killed her parents and a brother to get married for love. She, along with Farhan and Javed, was awarded death sentence in the triple killings.

There was no evidence against the accused who spent 20 years in jail, said Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing the case at apex court’s Karachi Registry.

“The sentence was awarded without any evidence.”

The incident of triple murders took place in 1998 in Saudabad, Malir, Karachi.
