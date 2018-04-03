Supreme Court orders to free Asma Nawab after 20 years

Irfanul HaqAsma was charged that she killed her parents and a brother to get married for love. She, along with Farhan and Javed, was awarded death sentence in the triple killings.There was no evidence against the accused who spent 20 years in jail, said Justice Asif Saeed Khosa while hearing the case at apex court’s Karachi Registry.“The sentence was awarded without any evidence.”The incident of triple murders took place in 1998 in Saudabad, Malir, Karachi.

