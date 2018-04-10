Supreme Court drivers are earning more than Balochistan doctors: CJ

QUETTA: Supreme Court’s drivers earn more in monthly salaries than doctors in Balochistan, said Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar while hearing suo motu cases at the Quetta Registry Tuesday.

He was addressing the provincial secretaries. He said the situation in Balochistan is worse than that of Sindh.

“Your salary will be held back unless doctors are paid their salaries within a week,” said the CJ to health secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasser.

He told the health department to improve its performance. “There is not a single MRI machine at Civil Hospital, Quetta,” he said. “The chief secretary should ensure better equipment at hospitals.”

Health policy will be completed within a week, Advocate General said on query by the bench.

Former chief ministers of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch and Nawab Sanaullah Zehri have been directed to appear before the apex court in Islamabad on April 30. The two failed to appear despite the judicial summons for today’s appearance.

Story first published: 10th April 2018