Supreme Court dismisses contempt petition against former top judge

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chuadhry for keeping a bulletproof car at the state’s expense.

“We will review it once an appeal is filed,” the chief justice remarked while heading a three-judge bench on Thursday.

Munsif Ali, the petition’s counsel, contended that Iftikhar Chaudhry was not entitled to have a state-approved bulletproof vehicle following his retirement as chief justice.

“Who is going to pay Rs4.5 million spent on the maintenance of the luxurious ride?” he questioned. “Someone will have to repay the public money,” he maintained.

The apex court, however, dismissed the petition, calling it non-maintainable.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Can’t force parents to buy books, uniforms from particular vendors: LHC

April 5, 2018 6:27 pm

Three PML-N MNAs from Balochistan quit party

April 5, 2018 6:23 pm

Quetta: Govt employees rally with garbage trucks

April 5, 2018 4:31 pm

Pakistan won a war lost by world: PM Abbasi

April 5, 2018 12:37 pm

Despite being on US ‘terror-list’, MML vows to contest elections

April 4, 2018 11:14 pm

Sheikh Rasheed sees Nawaz Sharif in jail by May 31

April 4, 2018 10:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.