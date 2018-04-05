Supreme Court dismisses contempt petition against former top judge

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed a contempt of court petition filed against former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chuadhry for keeping a bulletproof car at the state’s expense.

“We will review it once an appeal is filed,” the chief justice remarked while heading a three-judge bench on Thursday.

Munsif Ali, the petition’s counsel, contended that Iftikhar Chaudhry was not entitled to have a state-approved bulletproof vehicle following his retirement as chief justice.

“Who is going to pay Rs4.5 million spent on the maintenance of the luxurious ride?” he questioned. “Someone will have to repay the public money,” he maintained.

The apex court, however, dismissed the petition, calling it non-maintainable.

Story first published: 5th April 2018