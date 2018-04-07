Sujawal man rape case: Suspects sent to police custody

April 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Report by: Faqeer Saleem

Hyderabad: Three men accused of raping a young man in Sujawal have been handed over to police for seven days.

A man, who is in his 20s, told reporters Thursday that he was kidnapped and raped by three men – a local office-bearer of Sindh’s ruling party and his two friends. He belongs to Darro city located in Mirpur Bathoro taluka of Sujawal.

The suspects were arrested within 24 hours and were produced in a local court.

Today, police produced the suspects before judge in Hyderabad’s anti-terrorism court.

Investigation Officer Rana Shafiq told the judge the incident occurred two-and-a-half years ago. The police are hunting for a fourth man.

The judge granted the police legally allowed seven days to question the suspects and gather evidences.

IG Sindh has formed a three-member inquiry team under ASP Abdullah Lak, directing him to give a report in a week.

“Media would be briefed about the case once investigation is complete,” Shafiq told reporters.

Separately, an investigation report about the alleged gang-rape was submitted in Sindh High Court by Hyderabad DIG and Sujawal SSP today.

The high court has asked the DG of the Federal Investigation Agency to immediately remove the explicit videos from social media.

The videos were recorded by the rape suspects and uploaded on the internet.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

