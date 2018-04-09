South Punjab province not an excuse to quit PML-N, says estranged MNA

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




LAHORE: Estranged PML-N MNA Khusro Bakhtiar said that soaring poverty rate in South Punjab had led them to launch a new political front to push for demands for carving out a new province for the neglected region.

“In 10 districts of South Punjab, poverty rate has been recorded at 43 percent, which is much higher compared to the poverty rate in upper Punjab,” Bakhtiar said while speaking on SAMAA’s prime-time current affairs show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Monday.

“It has been our historical demand and we have realized that this cannot be done from the floors of assemblies, “said Bakhtiar who along five other MNAs and two MPAs formed a political party called Janoobi Punjab Mahaz.

“My father had raised the issue in 1998. Unfortunately main parties present resolutions but do nothing to implement them,” he lamented.

To a question, he dispelled the impression that the demand was just an excuse to walk away from the ruling PML-N.

“It’s not an excuse because I wasn’t elected on any party’s ticket. I will knock every door in the province to achieve our legitimate demand,” he added.

MNA Tahir Cheema, who was named the party’s general secretary, said that this was a matter of people’s genuine demand.

Mr Cheema regretted that former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani had missed the opportunity to form South Punjab province.

Dost Muhammad Khosa, a former chief minister and member of Punjab Assembly from Dera Ghazi Khan, welcomed the establishment of new party.

“Better late than never. I was the first lawmaker from South Punjab to raise the issue in the assembly. I had not only made a demand for a separate province, but also submitted practical proposals,” Khosa said.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on the history of demand for South Punjab province

April 9, 2018 10:54 pm

South Punjab is our only demand: dissident PML-N MNA

April 9, 2018 10:35 pm

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled out for Pakistan’s Ireland, England tours

April 9, 2018 10:24 pm

Four DJs organise parties in Karachi where ecstasy, other drugs are supplied: police

April 9, 2018 7:53 pm

Did the govt learn any lesson from the ‘killer’ heat wave?

April 9, 2018 7:11 pm

In sniffling Islamabad, pollen allergies soar as spring brings less rain

April 9, 2018 5:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 09 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 08 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.