Six terrorists arrested in Balochistan raids: ISPR

Security forces launched intelligence-based operations in Chaman, Sariab and Pishin and arrested terrorists who had launched attacks on polio teams in Yaru Bazaar and the police force in Dera Murad Jamali, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.A cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, detonators, rockets, mines and IEDs, were recovered from possession of the terrorists, said the statement.

Story first published: 14th April 2018