Six terrorists arrested in Balochistan raids: ISPR

April 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk



RAWALPINDI: Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is in progress across the country as security forces arrested six terrorists involved in attacks on polio campaigners from Balochistan areas and recovered firearms in large number, said Pakistan Army’s media wing.

Security forces launched intelligence-based operations in Chaman, Sariab and Pishin and arrested terrorists who had launched attacks on polio teams in Yaru Bazaar and the police force in Dera Murad Jamali, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, detonators, rockets, mines and IEDs, were recovered from possession of the terrorists, said the statement.
