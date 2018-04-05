Six coalmine workers die of suffocation in Kalat

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
At least six people died of suffocation caused with toxic gas in Kalat, Samaa reported Thursday.

The laborers were working in a coalmine located in Siah Camp, Sorab, according to the Levies sources. An explosion took place in the mine that triggered poisonous gas that led to the suffocation of six miners.

The Levies men transported the bodies to Civil Hospital, Sorab.

The deceased belong to Quetta, Pishin and Sorab. The bodies will be handed to the bereaved families after identification and medico-legal proceedings.
