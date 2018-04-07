Sindh water commission sacks senior officials over nullah encroachment

The one-member commission led by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, expressed displeasure over reduction of Gujjar Nala’s width.“Why was the width of Gujjar Nala reduced,” asked the commission.“Karachi population has mushroomed. Hence, 20-foot sewer and 20-foot road are being constructed,” responded Local Government Secretary Ramzan Awan.“Every nullah and welfare plots were occupied in Karachi in collusion with the KDA and KMC.”Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar said Gujjar Nala was 200-foot wide and now its width has been reduced to 40 feet.“Sindh government is destroying the city. The stormwater drains are being destructed,” said the mayor.“The KDA and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation are the government institutions. Who is monitoring them,” wondered the commission.The commission sought clarification from Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on April 10.The commission also expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation problem. The LG secretary said the KMC is supposed to clean the city.

Story first published: 7th April 2018