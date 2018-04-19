Sindh University issues fresh notification to include Urdu in signboards, building titles

April 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

JAMSHORO: The University of Sindh issued a fresh notification announcing all signboards and building titles of the university will be in Urdu, English and Sindhi. 

This comes after a notification was issued earlier on Thursday in which it was announced that signboards and building titles of the university shall be in bilingual format (English + Sindhi).

Sindh University’s Vice Chancellor said that he could not even think about removing Urdu language from the campus.


