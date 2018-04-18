We will take action against Orangi protesters: Sindh home minister

April 18, 2018
KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Khan Siyal said the government will take action against the protesters in Orangi Town.

At least 15 people were arrested when a protest against the rape and murder of a six-year-old child in Orangi Town turned violent Tuesday. “They should not have protested as a case had been registered,” said the home minister while speaking to the media.

Also read: Orangi child case: Post-mortem confirms rape, torture

Siyal said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh politicised the rape and murder of the six-year-old. The provincial government will take the strictest possible action if police are found involved, he said.

He said a case regarding the murder of Ilyas, who lost his life during the protest, has been registered.

Found in the bushes

The body of the minor was recovered Monday night near the Northern Bypass. The area falls in the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police. The child lived in Orangi Town’s Baloch Goth. She went missing on April 15.

The police had confirmed that the child’s body bore marks or torture. The post-mortem at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital confirmed that she was raped and tortured. According to MLO Dr Rubina, there were marks of cigarette burns as well.

Further investigations are underway as samples taken from the body have been sent for chemical examination.

The child’s family said the police did not call them for recognition after their child's body was found. This was despite the fact that they had filed a complaint when the child went missing.

“My child’s hands and feet were broken,” said the mother. “We are poor people. We just want justice.”

Residents of Orangi Town then staged a demonstration against the rape and murder Tuesday morning. They set up a camp in the middle of the road, blocking the flow of traffic on Manghopir Road.

The police tried to quell the protest. Upon failure, they fired tear gas shells, opened aerial firing and baton-charged the protesters. A contingent of Rangers was also called in. Initial reports suggested that three people were hit by bullets in the aerial firing. On the other hand, protesters pelted stones at the police. Finally, 15 people were arrested and search operations were carried out to look for more suspects who threw stones at the police.
