Sindh High Court orders SSG to supply gas to KESC

KARACHI: Sindh High Court ordered the Sui Southern Gas to supply 276 MMCFD gas to K-Electric, on Tuesday.

K-Electric had taken SSG to court over the issue of non-supply of gas. K-Electric had blamed the load shedding crisis on the lack of gas supply from SSG.

“Even before this order, the court had instructed SSG to supply KESC with 276 MMCFD,” said Barrister Abid Zuberi.

Ayyan Memon advocate claimed that instead of implementing the court’s order, 90 MMCFD gas was being supplied to K-Electric.

“Due to shortage of gas, residents have to go through the crisis of load shedding,” said a K-Electric representative.

The federal government and SSG have been made parties to the request.

Story first published: 17th April 2018