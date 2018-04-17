Sindh High Court orders SSG to supply gas to KESC

April 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Sindh High Court ordered the Sui Southern Gas to supply 276 MMCFD gas to K-Electric, on Tuesday. 

K-Electric had taken SSG to court over the issue of non-supply of gas. K-Electric had blamed the load shedding crisis on the lack of gas supply from SSG.

“Even before this order, the court had instructed SSG to supply KESC with 276 MMCFD,” said Barrister Abid Zuberi.

Ayyan Memon advocate claimed that instead of implementing the court’s order, 90 MMCFD gas was being supplied to K-Electric.

“Due to shortage of gas, residents have to go through the crisis of load shedding,” said a K-Electric representative.

The federal government and SSG have been made parties to the request.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 17th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

NAB to hold ‘Khuli Kachehri’ in Hyderabad

April 17, 2018 8:03 pm

Govt post-mortem: MPAs claim BISP not providing relief to masses

April 17, 2018 7:26 pm

Newborn kidnapped from Hyderabad hospital

April 17, 2018 7:21 pm

Govt post-mortem: Citizens complain about fraudulent BISP messages

April 17, 2018 7:03 pm

Pakistan elected to two key UN bodies

April 17, 2018 6:37 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 17 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 16 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.