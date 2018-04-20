Sindh govt has nothing to do with K-Electric: Murad

April 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government has nothing to do with K-Electric.

“K-Electric is controlled by the federal government,” Shah said while addressing a ceremony in Karachi.

“I had discussed the loadshedding issue with the prime minister six times. He has gone to Saudi Arabia.”

The chief minister claimed that the issue of power crisis has been artificially generated.

“This is the issue faced by whole of Karachi.”

Sindh’s CM went on to say that he fulfilled every promise made to the people.

He added that the provincial government is working 24 hours on development projects for seven to eight months.


