Sindh government launches bus service in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has launched new transport service to facilitate daily commuters in Karachi on Wednesday.

Initially, ten buses have been made part to People’s Bus Service, according to the provincial government.

The buses will ply Shahra-e-Faisal, the main artery of the city, from Tower to Dawood Chowrangi, Landhi.

Fare of the buses has been set ranged between Rs 20 and Rs 40 for convenience of the daily commuters. Every bus has a capacity of 30 passengers.

Story first published: 18th April 2018