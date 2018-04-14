Sindh Assembly adopts universities bill again despite protest

The provincial assembly again adopted the bill to regulate 24 universities of the province, setting aside all objections raised by Governor Muhammad Zubair and proposals forwarded by the opposition parties.The opposition members tore copies of the bill and walked out of the house in protest against the passage of the bill.Leader of the Opposition in provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the bill is against the very spirit of democracy.“We do not want interference in the affairs of the universities. Instead, we want to improve the situation,” said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while rejecting all objections of the opposition parties at the floor of the house.“The government is taking the powers in its hands to provide the guidelines to the universities. Please avoid doing this,” said MQM-P leader.“Leave these matters at the disposal of the academic council.”

Story first published: 14th April 2018