Sikhs celebrate culture and faith at Hasanabdal Baisakhi festival

By Shehzad Ali

HASANABDAL: As many as 6,000 Sikhs from across the world celebrated the three-day Baisakhi festival that culminated in Hasanabdal on Saturday.

The festival is marked annually from April 12 to 14 at Gurdwara Panja Sahib located in Hasanabdal city in northern Punjab, Pakistan.

This year’s festival marked the 320nd anniversary of Khalsa (the righteous Sikh brotherhood). In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh (the last Sikh Guru in human form) asked his followers to sacrifice their lives for him.

According to our correspondent, stringent security measures were put in place to facilitate the visitors who came from India, USA, UK and other European countries.

“Baisakhi mubarak to everyone. We have come to Pakistan for the first time and the hospitality of people of Pakistan has been amazing,” a Sikh visitor told SAMAA. “We are glad to meet everyone here. The langar was very good.”

Another Sikh family said they visit the Gurdwara Panja sahib every year.

Federal Religious Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousuf also visited the city to inspect security arrangements and meet the organizers.

Story first published: 14th April 2018