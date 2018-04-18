Sikh yatrees flash ‘Khalistan Referendum 2020’ banners in Nankana Sahib

April 18, 2018
NANKANA SAHIB: Sikh pilgrims visiting Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to celebrate Besakhi festival demanded a separate homeland for them on Wednesday.

The followers of Sikh religion from across the world will cast their vote in support of this demand in 2020, said Sikh yatrees. ‘Khalistan Referendum 2020’ banners in this regard have been put on Gurdwara Janam Asthan also referred to as Gurdwara Nankana Sahib.

“We are going to decide in 2020 to get a separate homeland for us,” said members of Sikh community while talking to Samaa. “We need to have Khalistan for a separate identity as it is our fundamental right,” said a Sikh visitor.

 


