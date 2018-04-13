Sikh yatrees arrive in Pakistan for Besakhi

Around 3000 yatrees will arrive in Pakistan to mark their religious festival on April 14 in Hassanabdal.Sikh yatree arrived in Pakistan through Wagah border on board special trains. Representatives of Evacuee Trust Property Board welcomed them.Land of Pakistan is very sacred for them, said Sikh pilgrims.All arrangements including accommodation, journey, medical, trained doctors and currency exchange have been completed, said spokesman of Evacuee Trust Property Board.The pilgrims will also go to Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur in their ten-day Pakistan visit.

Story first published: 13th April 2018