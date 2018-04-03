Sialkot journalist killed during phone call; Samaa receives audiotape

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook




Shahzad Ahmad
Samaa has received audiotape of a telephone call by a Sialkot journalist who was shot dead. The gunshot sound can be heard on the phone call.

Journalist, Zeeshan Butt, was threatened by UC chairman, Imran Aslam, who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Siakot.

The journalist called up chairperson district council to inform him about the threat; however, he was gunned down while he was still briefing him about the PML-N man's threats.

The police have not arrested the people involved in the murder. The local journalists staged protest demonstration against the broad daylight killing.

The protesting journalists said they will continue their demonstration until justice is given.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

Election will prove Pakistanis are not tenants: Ahsan Iqbal

March 31, 2018 10:14 pm

PM, federal minister contradict each other on economy – Watch

March 30, 2018 10:03 pm

PML-N dissidents, independents branch off into new Balochistan party

March 29, 2018 11:03 pm

There should be no dialogue between judiciary, litigant: PTI MNA

March 28, 2018 9:32 pm

Nawaz reacts to PM Abbasi’s meeting with chief justice

March 28, 2018 5:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

7 Se 8 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.