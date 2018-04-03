Sialkot journalist killed during phone call; Samaa receives audiotape

Shahzad AhmadJournalist, Zeeshan Butt, was threatened by UC chairman, Imran Aslam, who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Siakot.The journalist called up chairperson district council to inform him about the threat; however, he was gunned down while he was still briefing him about the PML-N man's threats.The police have not arrested the people involved in the murder. The local journalists staged protest demonstration against the broad daylight killing.The protesting journalists said they will continue their demonstration until justice is given.

