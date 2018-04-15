Shots fired at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s house in Lahore

Reported by; Zulqarnain Iqbal

LAHORE: Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s house came under attack as multiple gunshots were fired at his residence two times.

Gunshots were fired twice at Justice Ijaz’s house–once during the previous night and again on Sunday morning. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar arrived at Justice Ijaz’s house and summoned IG Punjab there.

The chief justice is monitoring the situation and keeping an eye on developments related to the firing incident.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan was a member of the bench that ruled that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not become party chief after his disqualification.

He was also a member of the bench during the Panama Papers reference.

Story first published: 15th April 2018