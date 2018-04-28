Shopkeepers assaulted, threatened to close businesses a day before JI’s strike

April 28, 2018
A day before the Jamaat-e-Islami’s Friday strike against the power outages in Karachi, unidentified people were seen threatening shopkeepers and assaulting them to shut down their businesses.

A video shows two men entering a shop at Ayesha Manzil and telling him to keep the close on Friday.

In another video, the owner of a roadside bistro in Gulshan-e-Hadeed was beaten and told to shut his hotel.

JI’s Karachi Amir Hafiz Naeem has denied that his party workers were involved in any unlawful activities. “Unidentified people wanted to show our strike as unsuccessful.”
