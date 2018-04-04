Sheikh Rasheed sees Nawaz Sharif in jail by May 31

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: AML leader Sheikh Rasheed has predicted that former PM Nawaz Sharif would go to jail and a decision against him is likely to be announced by May 31.

“Nawaz Sharif is working on a foreign agenda to weaken the judiciary and country’s armed forces,” the veteran politician said.

Speaking in SAMAA’s talk show ‘Awaz’, Rasheed said Nawaz Sharif had no evidence to prove his innocence.

“How did Sharif’s children become billionaires at the age of 16?” he questioned, adding that the Sharif brothers came into politics to increase their wealth.

The Rawalpindi-based politician said Nawaz Sharif was playing a game through media and the same media will sink his ship.

Terming the former pm as a threat to Pakistan, Rasheed demanded that the ‘dawn leaks’ inquiry report should be made public.


