LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif will address a party workers convention in Karachi on Saturday.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz will visit Karachi today.

Sharif will meet PML-N workers of the province at Governor House.

Municipal officers, leaders of minority groups, women and the party’s youth wing will call on the politician.

A get-together between the chief minister and Karachi’s business community along with lawyers is also scheduled.

Shehbaz Sharif will interact with media persons, columnists and anchorpersons during the visit.

Story first published: 14th April 2018