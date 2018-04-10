Shehbaz never wanted Maryam to succeed: Tehmina Durrani’s former secretary

April 10, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Chaudhry Nisar’s opposition to the PML-N leadership was planned by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to revelations made by the former secretary of Tehmina Durrani. 

He was speaking exclusively to SAMAA TV on its special election transmission Tuesday. “Shehbaz Sharif did not want Maryam Nawaz to become PML-N’s leader,” he said. “Chaudhry Nisar was opposing the party leadership on the directives of Shehbaz.”

Zubair disclosed that Chaudhry Nisar and Shehbaz Sharif met at Tehmina Durrani’s house more than two dozen times. He said that Tehmina Durrani told him about the meetings between Shehbaz and Nisar.

“Nisar and Tehmina advised Shehbaz to resign,” he said. “Shehbaz said that he would make way for himself from behind the curtain.”

Zubair says he has records of phone calls and SMS’s exchanged between him and Tehmina Durrani.

“She told me to save these records and write about it 10 years later.”

Zubair says that Shehbaz Sharif’s dream of becoming the prime minister would never come true.

Zubair says he has written about whatever he witnessed as Tehmina Durrani’s secretary in his book which will be available after four months.

Pervaiz Rashid reacts to Zubair’s claims

Reacting to Zubair Mahmood’s claims, former information minister Pervaiz Rashid declined to comment, saying he did not read the book.

The information minister distanced himself from the issue. ​Responding to a question, he said he had never seen Ms Tehimna Durrani in any party meeting.

“How can she interfere in the party’s affairs when she never attended any meeting,” he said. ​

‘Shehbaz wanted Hamza to succeed rather than Maryam’

Ahmad Waleed said during SAMAA TV’s special transmission on Panama Papers that there were rumours that Shehbaz Sharif was not happy on Maryam succeeding her father as PML-N’s leader.

“Shehbaz wanted Hamza Shehbaz to succeed after the Sharif brothers,” he said.

He said that divisions in the Sharif family came to the fore when Hamza left the country when the time came to campaign for the NA-120 by-election.

“Hamza left and Maryam Nawaz was pushed forward to head her mother’s campaign in Lahore,” he said.

Analyst Hammad Ghaznavi said that the rift between Chaudhry Nisar and Nawaz Sharif began when the former advised Nawaz to head home after his disqualification.

“Nisar told him not to protest on GT Road but to go home quietly,” he said.


