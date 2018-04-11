Shehbaz laundered money through political secretary: Zubair Mehmood

Zubair claimed that Talha Barki laundered money for Shehbaz Sharif and predicted that he would turn a state witness against the chief minister."Tehmina Durrani had told me that told me that Barki was in Dubai to properties transferred in other people's names," he said.Zubair said that funds from the chief minister's grants cell were being used to run Ittefaq Hospital in Lahore. He claimed that these funds were used to treat PML-N supporters at the hospital."This is how our hard-earned money and taxes are being used by these people," he said.Zubair claimed that Talha Barki operated a rent-a-car business."Vehicles part of the chief minister's protocol are rented out," he said. "Talha Barki is the chief minister's business partner.He said that transfer postings of Punjab government were decided by Talha Barki and the chief minister's sons.Zubair appealed to the chief justice and army chief to protect his family as their lives were in danger following his revelations.A day earlier, Zubair had disclosed that Chaudhry Nisar's opposition to Nawaz Sharif was planned. He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Nisar had held over two dozen meetings at Tehmina Durrani's house.He claimed that Shehbaz Sharif did not want Maryam Nawaz to succeed her father as the leader of the party.Tehmina Durrani had denied Zubair Mehmood's allegations and said that she would not be blackmailed by him."I want to make it clear that he [Zubair Mehmood] was not my secretary," she said in SAMAA’s talk show Khara Such on Tuesday night. "He used to look after poor kids in my organization."Responding to another question, Shehbaz’s wife said she had no links with any political party including the PML-N.

Story first published: 11th April 2018