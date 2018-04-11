Shangla court hands down death sentence to child killer

April 11, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

SWAT: An anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Shangla, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

“The court has handed down death sentence to Jumaraz on three counts in the rape and murder of the little girl,” government prosecutor Saeed Naeem said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs.600, 000 on the convict for sexually assaulting the juvenile.

Speaking to the reporters after the verdict, the victim’s father said the killer should be hanged publicly for his heinous crime.

“We are satisfied with the court’s ruling,” he said.


