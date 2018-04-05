Shahbaz Sharif discusses ‘Bajwa doctrine’ with army chief

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Reporting by: Zia-ur-Rehman

LAHORE: Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that he met General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The chief minister of Punjab said that “Bajwa doctrine” came was discussed in the meeting with the army chief.

“The chief of army staff speaks to the point,” he said.

Sharif added, “The civilian and military leadership should work together for defense. The sacrifices rendered by the armed forces should be appreciated”.

Criticizing National Accountability Bureau, CM Punjab stated that the department should recover billions of rupees that were made in corruption.

The chief minister urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers to follow the party’s rules and regulations.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Accountability court hearings should be shown on TV: Nawaz

April 4, 2018 6:48 pm

CJP takes notice of journalist’s murder in Sialkot

April 4, 2018 5:50 pm

Sialkot journalist killed during phone call; Samaa receives audiotape

April 3, 2018 10:58 am

Amjad Sabri’s murderers get death penalty

April 2, 2018 8:10 pm

COAS confirms death sentences of 10 terrorists: ISPR

April 2, 2018 4:00 pm

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.