Reporting by: Zia-ur-Rehman

LAHORE: Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that he met General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The chief minister of Punjab said that “Bajwa doctrine” came was discussed in the meeting with the army chief.

“The chief of army staff speaks to the point,” he said.

Sharif added, “The civilian and military leadership should work together for defense. The sacrifices rendered by the armed forces should be appreciated”.

Criticizing National Accountability Bureau, CM Punjab stated that the department should recover billions of rupees that were made in corruption.

The chief minister urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers to follow the party’s rules and regulations.

Story first published: 5th April 2018