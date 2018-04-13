Senate passes bill to extend jurisdiction of Supreme Court, PHC to FATA

ISLAMABAD: Senators have passed the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill 2018 aimed at bringing the people of tribal areas into national mainstream in accordance with their wishes and aspirations.

The bill was tabled by Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch which was passed by the House on Friday.

“In order to bring the people of FATA into the mainstream in accordance with their wishes and aspirations, it is necessary that the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court should be extended to such areas for safeguarding their rights and providing them proper administration of justice in accordance with the constitution,” said the bill.

The National Assembly had already passed the Bill.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman walked out and did not participate in the voting.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Senate Sherry Rehman said that more would be done to grant basic rights to FATA.

Senator Javed Abbasi said the credit of granting rights to FATA goes to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N government. The bill has been passed as per the aspirations of FATA people.

He said that this bill will pave way for speedy justice to people as no other party during the last 70 years considered about it.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said that passage of this bill is a historic moment and a step forward to bring FATA into mainstream.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said granting rights to FATA was promised by the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who assured them provision of basic rights in Pakistan.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah termed the bill as a historic one which granted the much needed rights to Fata people after 70 years.

Senator Siraj-ul-Haq said that 70 years of tyranny has ended. The need is to work more for the people.

Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman said the passage of bill is extra constitutional step. The Bill has been passed without consulting Fata people. Parliament is losing prestige. – APP

Story first published: 13th April 2018