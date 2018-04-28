ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has opposed the federal budget for FY18-19.

“An outgoing government cannot present the budget for the whole year,” he said while speaking with media.

“Just like Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – who will be presenting the budget of four months of the next fiscal year – should not have presented the budget.”

The Senate’s deputy chairman went on to say that it will create problems for the next government.

The federal government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz presented its sixth budget on Friday.

The opposition parties have stated that that government that is going to complete its tenure next month cannot present the whole year’s budget.

