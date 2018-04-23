Scores of students in Karachi seek admit cards on eve of exam day

April 23, 2018
KARACHI: Hundreds of students formed long queues at the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to seek admit cards--that too on the eve of exam day. 

"I didn't even have breakfast. We have been standing here since 8:00am but they have still not given us our admit cards," said one student.

Another student said that he was being sent back and forth by the board and college to obtain his admit card.

"Nothing has worked till now. We're standing here for several hours but still have not received our admit cards," he said.

Parents accompanying their children to Inter board office were frustrated due to the inefficiency.

"They (board officials) claim that they've sent the admit cards to the college. The college on the other hand, says that it did not receive any admit cards. What are we to do?" asked one parent.

This is not the first time that students have to seek admit cards a day before their exams. The situation has remained the same since the past couple of years, putting a question mark on the Board of Intermediate Education's efficiency.
