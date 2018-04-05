SC dismisses plea challenging justice Isa’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and his promotion to the apex court.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar dismissed the petition moved by Advocate Riaz Hanif Rahi, who argued that no provision in the constitution for direct appointment of the chief justice of a province pleading that the guidance provided in Articles 196 and 200 of the Constitution was not followed in the case.

Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), argued that Justice Isa was appointed directly as the chief justice of Balochistan, without first being appointed a judge at the provincial court.

The chief justice remarked that detailed verdict would be issued later, and dismissed the petition terming it non maintainable. – APP

Story first published: 5th April 2018