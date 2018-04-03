Sargodha men impersonating army official arrested

April 3, 2018
riazahmed
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

Photo: File

Men impersonating an army captain were arrested from Sargodha over cybercrime charges

Cases were registered against Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Hasnain, Jumma Khan and Akbar Ali under seven sections of the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, read with five sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIA, the men would blackmail people, pretending to be army officials. On other occasions, they would pretend they are calling from India.

FIA officials said the men would fool people by saying they have won cash prizes in some game show. People who would fall for such tactics would be asked to send a fee via Easy Load. After they would transfer the money, the callers would switch off their phones.

Rawalpindi â€˜boysâ€™ caught

On the other hand, three Rawalpindi men were taken into custody under the cybercrime law. FIA officials told SAMAA that the men would befriend women on Facebook, ask them for pictures and later use the photos for blackmail.

One man extorted Rs100,000 from a woman whose photos he had, said FIA officials.

According to FIA Deputy Director Khalid Anees, the men might get three to seven years of imprisonment under the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act.


Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Man arrested over trying to kill wife, daughter for honor

March 29, 2018 10:41 am

The little blue pill that changed older men’s lives

March 28, 2018 2:43 pm

Police arrest 10 men in Toba Tek Singh for ordering â€˜revenge rapeâ€™

March 27, 2018 12:19 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on Rao Anwar’s arrest

March 21, 2018 10:14 pm

â€˜Drug gangâ€™ arrested in Karachiâ€™s DHA

March 14, 2018 1:59 pm

Cry for Rao Anwarâ€™s arrest reaches Quetta

March 12, 2018 5:34 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Mahim Maher

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.