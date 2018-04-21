Saad Rafique eyes foreign investment for Pakistan Railways

"We have no control over pensions and salaries," he said. "Every year pensions and salaries of employees are increased."The federal minister was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of new coaches into the Khyber Mail.Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways' income was Rs 18b while its losses exceeded Rs 30b. He said that by the end of this year, railways would earn Rs 50b while its losses would amount to Rs 35b."Losses will increase only by Rs 3b while our revenue would increase by Rs 18b," he said.He said that the only solution to decreasing losses was to increase Pakistan Railways' revenue. For that to happen, Saad Rafique said that it was important to bring foreign investment.He said that people had not forgiven the 'sacred cows' in the past hence he was just an ordinary person who needed to do his best as the federal minister.In response to a question, Saad Rafique said that he did not want to comment on every decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Story first published: 21st April 2018