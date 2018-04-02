Rs0.5m, gold stolen from Karachi house left unattended

April 2, 2018
S. Shahnawaz Ali
Share on Facebook




Reporting by Shahnawaz Ali

Thieves took away gold and Rs0.5 million from a house in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area that was left unattended

The Liaquatabad police registered a case. According to the police, the family living in the house had gone somewhere, having locked up the house. The house remained unattended for two days, after which thieves broke the locks and entered. They took away all the gold and cash inside the house.

“An acquaintance could be involved,” said the police. A family member also said they suspected relatives’ involvement as they lived on the floor above their house.

According to the family, robberies had increased in the area. “The police register cases but the culprits are never caught.”

Robberies and street crime in the city have barely been curbed despite the operation that began five years ago. More than 57,706 citizens were deprived of their valuables in 2017 alone.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Glamour and glimmer at four-day film festival in Karachi

April 2, 2018 11:35 am

Watch what happened after sound system failed as national anthem was being played

April 2, 2018 11:01 am

In Pictures: Christians celebrate Easter across Pakistan

April 1, 2018 7:09 pm

Fans welcome West Indies to Karachi, root for Pakistan to win

April 1, 2018 6:44 pm

Visually-impaired fan to watch Pak-WI game

April 1, 2018 6:23 pm

T20 kicks off today. Karachiites, here’s everything you MUST know

April 1, 2018 10:52 am

 

Full Programs

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 01 April 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 01 April 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 01 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.