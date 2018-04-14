Route to peaceful solution of Pak-India disputes runs through meaningful dialogue: COAS

KAKUL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday that the route to peaceful resolution of Pak-India disputes, including the core issue of Kashmir ran through comprehensive and meaningful dialogue.

“While such dialogue is no favour to any party, it remains the inevitable precursor to peace across the region. Pakistan remains committed to such a dialogue, but only on the basis of sovereign equality, dignity and honour,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of 137th PMA Long Course, 8th Mujahid Course and 56th Integrated Course here at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul.

The COAS said that Pakistan was a peace loving country and it sought harmonious and peaceful co-existence with all countries, especially its neighbours.

“However, this desire for peace must not, in any sense, be construed as a sign of weakness. Our valiant armed forces are Alhamdulillah fully prepared to respond across the full spectrum of threat in a befitting manner,” he said.

“I also take this opportunity to express our complete political and moral support to the basic right of self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Those peace loving innocent citizens are being subjected to one of the worst form of state terrorism,” the Army Chief said.

He said that it was high time for the world community to wake up and play its positive role to bring peace to that unfortunate part of the Sub-Continent.

He said Pakistan was also committed to peace and intra-Afghan reconciliation efforts in Afghanistan at all bilateral and multilateral forums. “We sincerely believe that there will be no peace in Pakistan, if there is no peace in Afghanistan. Our peace is linked, therefore, we must work in unison with our Afghan brothers to achieve this goal.

“Moreover, we have done our part to cleanse Pakistan of the scourge of terrorism and extremism without any distinction and our efforts have started to bear results. We are committed to continue these efforts, not out of any compulsion, but to make Pakistan a safe, prosperous and progressive country,” he added.

General Bajwa said that Pakistan armed forces were the custodians and upholders of this resolve – a resolve that was evident in the sacrifices of young men and officers. He called upon all the stakeholders within the region and beyond to let give peace a chance.

He said that Pakistan had totally rejected extremism and terrorism. “We also refuse to be pulled asunder on issues of sect, ethnicity, caste or creed,” he said.

He said that the diversity of Pakistan was its strength stating, “The very resilience of Pakistan comes, not just from our military capacity, but from the synergetic mix of a people who have come together, willingly towards a single purpose.”

He said that Pakistan’s enemies knew that they could not beat it fair and square and had thus subjected it to a cruel, evil and protracted hybrid war.

“They are trying to weaken our resolve by weakening us from within. Had it been any nation than ours, it would have disintegrated by now. But since we enjoy complete confidence and support of our nation, we have defeated every move of these inimical forces and will Insha ALLAH, continue to do so,” he added.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistani nation and its armed forces were totally united and focused towards their primary objective of eradication and elimination of terrorism. As a result of past and ongoing operations, he said Pakistan had eliminated almost all organized terrorist presence and infrastructure from its soil. “We are now going after the residual and scattered traces of this menace under the banner of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

He said that Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was not merely an operation; it was a concept, a resolve and a commitment of the nation to eradicate tumult from its soil. “Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad is guided by our collective resolve and belief that we will neither tire nor relent until the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil.

Moreover, we are committed not to allow our soil to be used against any other country,” he added.

