Reports of marriage falling apart are baseless, says Imran’s wife

ISLAMABAD: Reports of my marriage falling apart are false and baseless, claims Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi.

SAMAA anchor Nadeem Malik said during his show Nadeem Malik Live that he spoke to Bushra Bibi about rumours doing the rounds that her marriage with Imran Khan was in trouble.

Bushra Bibi rubbished reports that she had left Bani Gala after an argument with Imran. Bushra said that she had been living in Bani Gala for the past couple of weeks, contrary to what some international newspapers had reported.

Local and international newspapers published reports that Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Maneka was in trouble after the latter had left Imran’s Bani Gala residence to stay with her family.

Imran Khan married Bushra Maneka in a private ceremony on February 18, 2018. This is Imran Khan’s third marriage, who previously tied the knot and subsequently gotten divorced to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

Story first published: 26th April 2018