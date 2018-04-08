Repair work begins 12 hours after Karachi pipeline leaks

Oonib Azam, Salman Ahmed and Shannawaz Ali

Repair work began 12 hours after a pipeline on Karachi’s University Road burst on Saturday.

Water continued to spill for hours as no one from the water board responded until 9am Sunday. Arrival of engineers is still awaited.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) says it can take up to 24 hours to repair the leaked pipeline. Water supply was stopped to prevent further spill. Workers said they are trying to locate the exact point of leakage, after which repair work will begin.

Residents are suffering as no water is running through the taps.

The sweet-water pipeline, measuring 33 inches in diameter, was installed in front of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology in 1987. Both tracks of University Road were recently revamped. Various underground utilities and equipment were changed during the renovation except the 33-inch pipeline, said a KWSB official.

He told SAMAA that rubber rings attached to the joints of pipelines start leaking when water pressure mounts. “These rubber rings are so old now that they cannot resist the water pressure, resulting in the line leaking every now and then,” he said of the burst pipeline.

Water is a rare commodity in Karachi. According to KWSB, the city needs 1,100 million gallons per days (MGD). It receives barely 480 MGD. The rich buy water from hydrants while the poor are left to fend for themselves.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 8th April 2018