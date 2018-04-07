Religious parties’ sit-in protest in Lahore enters 6th day

April 7, 2018
Zarmeena Khan

LAHORE: The sit-in protest organised by religious parties entered its sixth day causing difficulties for residents to reach their houses. 

The sit-in protest is being held outside Data Darbar. Surrounding areas and routes have been blocked by road barriers, creating difficulties for residents to reach their homes.

Traffic was adversely affected in Bilal Ganj, Outfall Road, Lower Mall and Ravi Road. People coming from Shahdara to Bhati had to face difficulty because of traffic as well.

Business is also suffering in the area because of the sit-in protest as shops have been closed.

“We’re stranded inside our homes, our business is suffering. Our children can’t go out to play. We’re stranded,” said one person.

Talks were held at intervals between representatives of Punjab government and the protesters but the deadlock remained.

Protesters are demanding Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s resignation over statements he had made earlier in relation to the Ahmadis.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi mayor tries to give Frere Hall to board, Sindh govt puts up wall

April 7, 2018 5:08 pm

Hamza Ali Abbasi’s ‘Parwaaz Hai Junoon’ to release on Eid

April 7, 2018 1:28 pm

Pakistan will host full cricket series by 2020, hopes PCB

April 7, 2018 10:44 am

Pakistan criticizes India over hostilities in Kashmir, LoC

April 7, 2018 10:27 am

Caught on stump mic: Sarfraz’s take on Kohli’s swearing

April 6, 2018 11:43 pm

Won’t let terrorists use our soil against each other: Abbasi, Ghani

April 6, 2018 9:08 pm

 

Full Programs

Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018
Best Of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 April 2018
Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Best of Naya Din |‬ SAMAA TV 07 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.