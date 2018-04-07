Religious parties’ sit-in protest in Lahore enters 6th day

LAHORE: The sit-in protest organised by religious parties entered its sixth day causing difficulties for residents to reach their houses.

The sit-in protest is being held outside Data Darbar. Surrounding areas and routes have been blocked by road barriers, creating difficulties for residents to reach their homes.

Traffic was adversely affected in Bilal Ganj, Outfall Road, Lower Mall and Ravi Road. People coming from Shahdara to Bhati had to face difficulty because of traffic as well.

Business is also suffering in the area because of the sit-in protest as shops have been closed.

“We’re stranded inside our homes, our business is suffering. Our children can’t go out to play. We’re stranded,” said one person.

Talks were held at intervals between representatives of Punjab government and the protesters but the deadlock remained.

Protesters are demanding Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah’s resignation over statements he had made earlier in relation to the Ahmadis.

Story first published: 7th April 2018