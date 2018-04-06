Rauf Siddiqui ties knots at 57

MECCA: The leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Abdur Rauf Siddiqui got married with a woman named Sofia here at Mecca.

Samaa learnt that the rituals were said by Sheikh Saleh Zain ul Abidin during a simple gathering in Mecca city.

Rauf Siddiqui, who would turn to 57 on 15th April wedded first time, while the bride is said to be a young woman.

SiddiquiÂ is a Pakistani politician who has been a Member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, since August 2013.

Previously he has been a Member of the Provincial Sindh Assembly from 2002 to 2013 and remained a member of the Sindh provincial cabinet in various positions between 2002 and 2012. – SAMAA TV

Story first published: 6th April 2018