Quetta’s roads, schools and shops close as President Mamnoon visits city

April 4, 2018
atifmuhammad
Schools on Zargoon Road, Jafar Jamali Road, and Spini Road have been shut for two days for the President’s arrival.

President Mamnoon Hussain was scheduled to preside over the convocation of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University on April 3, at the campus. He will be staying in the city for two days.

Residents complained they could not reach hospitals due to road closures and traffic jams. The government ordered closure of all the hospitals, shops and other trade centers within a radius of 8km of the university.

Authorities cleaned many areas. “There is so much garbage everywhere and no one tries to clean it otherwise,” said residents.


