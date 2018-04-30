Quetta: Balochistan minister, activists stage sit-ins against Hazara killings

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Balochistan minister and activists staged sit-ins against the killings of members of Hazara in Quetta.

“We are tired of carrying bodies and want our institutions to protect us,” said provincial minister Agha Syed Raza, while talking to journalists outside Balochistan assembly. “We will continue to support the oppressed and won’t end the sit-in until the army chief himself comes here to give us assurances.”

Balochistan minister Agha Syed Raza sitting outside the provincial assembly.

In a fresh attack on April 28, two Hazara shopkeepers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Jamaluddin Afghani road.

Two Hazaras were killed and another was injured on April 29 in an attack near the Western Bypass.

A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara was killed in the beginning of the month.

Jalila Haider Hazara, an activist who is on a hunger strike along with other civil society members outside Quetta press club, said they used every platform to protest but nobody paid any attention.

“The government is not taking interest,” she said. “We will not end our hunger strike until army chief comes to address our grievances.”

Political personalities and known figures visited the hunger-strike camp to express solidarity with the Hazaras.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

See Also

Update: Men kill three more people in Quetta, FIR still not registered

April 30, 2018 4:45 pm

Two Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 28, 2018 12:41 pm

6 policemen killed, 14 security personnel injured in Quetta bombings

April 24, 2018 6:21 pm

Polio worker injured in Quetta knife attack

April 23, 2018 5:11 pm

Two more Hazara men shot dead in Quetta

April 22, 2018 8:09 pm

Gas soars by Rs 10 in Quetta amid freezing temperature

April 21, 2018 1:44 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

News Beat | Farah Yousuf | SAMAA TV | 28 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.