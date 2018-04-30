Quetta: Balochistan minister, activists stage sit-ins against Hazara killings

Balochistan minister and activists staged sit-ins against the killings of members of Hazara in Quetta.

“We are tired of carrying bodies and want our institutions to protect us,” said provincial minister Agha Syed Raza, while talking to journalists outside Balochistan assembly. “We will continue to support the oppressed and won’t end the sit-in until the army chief himself comes here to give us assurances.”

In a fresh attack on April 28, two Hazara shopkeepers were killed in a drive-by shooting on Quetta’s Jamaluddin Afghani road.

Two Hazaras were killed and another was injured on April 29 in an attack near the Western Bypass.

A shopkeeper was gunned down on April 18 while another Hazara was killed in the beginning of the month.

Jalila Haider Hazara, an activist who is on a hunger strike along with other civil society members outside Quetta press club, said they used every platform to protest but nobody paid any attention.

“The government is not taking interest,” she said. “We will not end our hunger strike until army chief comes to address our grievances.”

Political personalities and known figures visited the hunger-strike camp to express solidarity with the Hazaras.

Story first published: 30th April 2018