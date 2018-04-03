PZM demonstrates support for Pakistan army in Peshawar

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Photo credit Twitter user Nayab Khax

By Abdul Rehman

PESHAWAR: A rally was held in Peshawar on Tuesday to express solidarity with Pakistan army in the wake of mounting protests from Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a social movement aimed at recovery of missing persons.

Waving national flags, hundreds of supporters of newly formed Pakistan Zindabad Movement gathered in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and voiced their support for the country’s armed forces fighting militancy.

Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, members of provincial assembly and tribal chiefs from the federally-administered tribal areas (FATA) joined the rally which was attended by hundreds of people from across the province.

According to analysts, the move appears to be an attempt to counter the PTM which emerged as a leading voice for missing persons after the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a “staged encounter” in Karachi in January this year.


Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

