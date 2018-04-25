Punjab govt wants to kill me for revealing secrets: Tehmina Durrani’s ex-secretary

April 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Punjab government wants to kill me for giving the interview to SAMAA TV in which I revealed secrets about Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar, says Tehmina Durrani’s former secretary. 

“I have left Lahore as it has become a no-go area for me,” he says while speaking to Kiran Naz during SAMAA’s program 7 Se 8. “My children cannot go to school in Lahore. I have left the city and will not return till I am not given security.”

Zubair Mehmood says that he has requested the Supreme Court to provide him security as his life was in danger.

Zubair had served as Tehmina Durrani’s political secretary. In an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV a couple of weeks ago, he had claimed that Chaudhry Nisar’s opposition to Nawaz Sharif had been planned.

He had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar had held multiple meetings at Tehmina Durrani’s house and that the Punjab chief minister had laundered money through his political secretary.


