Reported by: Kamran Jalil

KARACHI: The jirga gave the government an ultimatum to punish Rao Anwar and his associates complicit in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud otherwise they would besiege the Chief Minister House and Governor House.

Members of the grand jirga gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday where they protested against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and called on the government to arrest his associates.

“Why is Naqeeb’s killer being provided protocol?” asked one protester. “The government is attempting to influence the case.”

People from different parts of the city arrived at the press club to take part in the demonstration.

A police inquiry found former SSP Malir Rao Anwar guilty of murdering Naqeebullah Mehsud in Karachi earlier this year.

Police had dismissed Rao Anwar’s claim that Naqeebullah was affiliated with a proscribed militant organisation and had been killed in an encounter.

Rao Anwar had gone into hiding following Naqeebullah’s murder and was arrested by police after the chief justice took a suo moto notice of the killing.

Story first published: 8th April 2018