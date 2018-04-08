PTM rally calls for security checkpoints to be handled by local police

April 8, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Fawad Ali

Thousands took part in a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally held in the city to demand an end to extrajudicial killings and militancy. Protesters also demanded that local police should be deployed at security checkposts. 

“We will not back down from our demands until each and every one of them is accepted,” said Manzoor Pashteen, founder of PTM.

He said that Pashtuns were citizens of Pakistan and would remain loyal to the country till the very end.

Protesters demanded local police be handed over charge of the security checkposts instead of the military. They said that landmines in FATA had not been cleared and still posed a danger to the lives of Pashtun women and children.

“We want security forces to hand over control of checkpoints to local police in every district and tribal agency,” demanded Numan Ahmad, a resident of Swat Kabal. “At least deploy Pashtun personnel of Pakistan Army at checkpoints. They know our culture and can treat people better,” he said.

Amjid Kakar, a resident of Qila Saifullah, Balochistan, said that the whole Pashtun belt was rife with militancy and poverty. He said that several military operations had been launched in the past but none of them had worked.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, who lives in Karachi since the last 18 years, arrived in Peshawar two days ago to attend the PTM rally. He said that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the killings of Pashtuns.

Sajid Mohmand, a resident of Gandao area of Mohmand Agency, said that missing persons should be recovered and that their right to a fair trial was a just demand.

The KP government took strict security measures to ensure security was not breached. Large contingents of police were deployed at the rally.

PTM volunteers were deployed at the entrance to frisk people.

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 8th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

‘FixIt’ chief vows to move NAB against Karachi mayor

April 8, 2018 6:45 pm

5 signs the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement proves young Pakistanis are the change they want

April 8, 2018 6:07 pm

Commonwealth Games 2018: Pakistan hold England to a draw

April 8, 2018 3:02 pm

Pakistan lodges protest with India against death of woman at LoC

April 7, 2018 9:56 pm

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan pull off stunning draw with India

April 7, 2018 9:42 pm

Pakistan, Iran share concern on ISIS presence in Afghanistan

April 7, 2018 9:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 08 April 2018
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 08 April 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 07 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.