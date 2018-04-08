PTM rally calls for security checkpoints to be handled by local police

Reported by: Fawad Ali

Thousands took part in a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally held in the city to demand an end to extrajudicial killings and militancy. Protesters also demanded that local police should be deployed at security checkposts.

“We will not back down from our demands until each and every one of them is accepted,” said Manzoor Pashteen, founder of PTM.

He said that Pashtuns were citizens of Pakistan and would remain loyal to the country till the very end.

Protesters demanded local police be handed over charge of the security checkposts instead of the military. They said that landmines in FATA had not been cleared and still posed a danger to the lives of Pashtun women and children.

“We want security forces to hand over control of checkpoints to local police in every district and tribal agency,” demanded Numan Ahmad, a resident of Swat Kabal. “At least deploy Pashtun personnel of Pakistan Army at checkpoints. They know our culture and can treat people better,” he said.

Amjid Kakar, a resident of Qila Saifullah, Balochistan, said that the whole Pashtun belt was rife with militancy and poverty. He said that several military operations had been launched in the past but none of them had worked.

Khan Muhammad Wazir, who lives in Karachi since the last 18 years, arrived in Peshawar two days ago to attend the PTM rally. He said that a judicial commission should be formed to probe the killings of Pashtuns.

Sajid Mohmand, a resident of Gandao area of Mohmand Agency, said that missing persons should be recovered and that their right to a fair trial was a just demand.

The KP government took strict security measures to ensure security was not breached. Large contingents of police were deployed at the rally.

PTM volunteers were deployed at the entrance to frisk people.

Story first published: 8th April 2018