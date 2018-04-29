PTM holds massive rally in Swat

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) held a massive rally in Swat on Sunday in which young students and women took part in large numbers. 

Lawyers and students participated in the rally in huge numbers. Women holding placards with pictures of their relatives who have been missing since years also took part in the rally.

PTM founder Manzoor Pashteen spoke at the rally and criticised ex-president Pervez Musharraf. Pashteen said that Musharraf was responsible for terrorism in the country.

Stringent security measures were in place ahead of the rally. Those who wanted to take part in the rally were frisked at Dargai security checkpost.

He demanded former spokespersons of the Taliban, Muslim Khan and Ehsanullah Ehsan to be punished.

Manzoor Pashteen talked about security checkposts and cantonments in FATA.

 


