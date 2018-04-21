PTM denied permission for Lahore rally

LAHORE: The administration has refused to grant permission to Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement for its public gathering at Lahore’s Mochi Gate on Sunday.

The PTM’s request for holding a rally in Lahore on April 22 was rejected due to “prevailing security circumstances”, according to a letter obtained by SAMAA.

Ali Wazir, a member of PTM, in a statement appealed the people of Lahore to gather at Mochi Gate to learn about the ordeal Pashtuns were going through in war-hit areas.

“We want to give details that don’t reach you due to media censorship,” the PTM member said.

Various civil rights groups, including Lahore Left Front, Joint Action Committee and Women Action Forum, have announced support for PTM’s event.

“We have informed the police that come what may we will hold Jalsa at Mochi Gate,” a member of Left Front told SAMAA.

He said the PTM has twice requested Lahore administration for permission but they denied.

“We have told them that we won’t accept their undemocratic ban which is a violation of right of association.”

“Are only religious group allowed to organize Jalsas?” he questioned, referring to a recent 12-day sit-in by Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

Story first published: 21st April 2018