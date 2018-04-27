PTI’s Murad Saeed loses temper during budget speech

The young PTI lawmaker, Murad Saeed who is known for his short temper, has once again lost his cool during the budget session on Friday.
The footage shows him attempting to aggressively reach the PML-N MNA Abid Sher Ali.
However, PTI MNAs Arif Alvi and Ali Muhammad Khan stopped the lawmaker from getting physical with the PML-N’s state minister.
Saeed said Abid Sher Ali passed abusive remarks against him when the opposition was protesting in the house.
In March 2017, Murad Saeed had a fight with PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif in the lobby of Parliament house.
Story first published: 27th April 2018