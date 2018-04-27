PTI’s Murad Saeed loses temper during budget speech

April 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




The young PTI lawmaker, Murad Saeed who is known for his short temper, has once again lost his cool during the budget session on Friday.

The footage shows him attempting to aggressively reach the PML-N MNA Abid Sher Ali.

However, PTI MNAs Arif Alvi and Ali Muhammad Khan stopped the lawmaker from getting physical with the PML-N’s state minister.

Saeed said Abid Sher Ali passed abusive remarks against him when the opposition was protesting in the house.

In March 2017, Murad Saeed had a fight with PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif in the lobby of Parliament house.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th April 2018

 

See Also

What this year’s budget has for Karachi?

April 27, 2018 8:08 pm

India grants land ownership rights to refugees who fled Pakistan 70 years ago

April 27, 2018 3:57 pm

Khursheed Shah to cut another birthday cake before protesting in budget session

April 27, 2018 2:37 pm

Three PTI MPAs join PPP

April 27, 2018 12:04 pm

This is how politicians reacted to Khawaja Asif’s disqualification

April 26, 2018 11:25 pm

Pakistan economy set to record fastest growth in 13 years

April 26, 2018 10:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 26 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 26 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.