PTI’s Asad Umar calls tax amnesty scheme a joke

April 5, 2018
Khan Zahid
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: PTI MNA Asad Umar has slammed the tax amnesty scheme announced by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to whiten undeclared local and foreign assets and money.

According to the Foreign Assets Declaration and Repatriation Ordinance issued by the government, dollar account holders in Pakistan who have purchased dollars through undeclared money can also regularize on two-percent payment and declare foreign fixed assets on 3 percent payment.

Foreign Liquid assets including cash/securities/bonds etc. held abroad and in local dollar accounts may be declared at 5% payment, it said.

Similarly, all undeclared incomes earned before June 30, 2017 on all local assets (gold, bonds, property etc) can be regularized on a payment of 5 percent penalty.

“It is a joke with the nation,” MNA Asad Umar said while speaking on Awaz show.

“Six such schemes have been announced by the PML-N government in the last for years,” said the MNA. “Those who plunder the nation’s wealth are being given the relief. The only objective is to whiten the stolen money,” he said.

Mr Umar said that tax policies were being formed by the people whose relatives had made money through corruption.

Speaking on the show, Senator Mushahidullah Khan defended the government’s move, saying this was the only option to bring more people under tax net.

“We cannot collect taxes by using stick only. Relief has to be given to widen the tax net,” he said, adding that Nawaz Sharif’s ouster had led to economic meltdown in the country.

 


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Bus drivers taking Karachiites for a ride with increased fare

April 5, 2018 11:09 pm

PM Abbasi unveils five-point tax reforms

April 5, 2018 10:31 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on amnesty scheme

April 5, 2018 10:18 pm

Gen Bajwa meets Naqeebullah’s father, promises army’s help in getting justice

April 5, 2018 9:14 pm

SC dismisses plea challenging justice Isa’s appointment

April 5, 2018 8:27 pm

Imran Khan kicks off membership drive from Zardari’s hometown

April 5, 2018 8:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 05 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.