PTI worker loses his cool during Dr Arif Alvi’s presser

April 4, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
A PTI worker lost his cool during Dr Arif Alvi's press conference in Hyderabad--urging the senior party representative to listen to his case.Â 

"If you don't listen to me I will hurt myself," he said to Alvi. " I have been a worker of PTI for the past 25 years. I am being neglected."

The worker got angry and started shouting after Dr Arif Alvi concluded his presser. He followed Dr Alvi to his car where PTI workers stopped him from going any further.
Published in Pakistan

4th April 2018

 

