ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted a bill in Parliament against the federal government’s tax amnesty scheme.

The party stated that the scheme was introduced to protect money-launderers and thieves.

PTI accused the government of attacking democracy by introducing the bill.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unveiled five-point radical reforms aimed at bringing more people in to the tax net and providing one-time amnesty to non-filers.

Opposition parties have criticized the government for the scheme.

Story first published: 9th April 2018