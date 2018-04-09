PTI submits bill against tax scheme in Parliament

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted a bill in Parliament against the federal government’s tax amnesty scheme.

The party stated that the scheme was introduced to protect money-launderers and thieves.

PTI accused the government of attacking democracy by introducing the bill.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi unveiled five-point radical reforms aimed at bringing more people in to the tax net and providing one-time amnesty to non-filers.

Opposition parties have criticized the government for the scheme.


